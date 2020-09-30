Choudhary Muhammad Hussain remembered

Apni Party President, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday paid tributes to Choudhary Muhammad Hussain on his 18th death anniversary.

“Hussain was one of the most respected politicians of Rajouri District, said Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari in his message. Apni Party’s Vice President Choudhary Zulfikar Ali is the son of Choudhary Muhammed Hussain.

Bukhari said he was the leader of the masses and he represented his constituency for 5 times as MLA and as a Minister who had played a vital role in the establishment of district Rajouri in 1968.Altaf Bukhari said Hussain was behind the establishment of a new township at Kotranka and w praised his efforts for the welfare of the people without any disparity.

Prominent among those who have paid their tributes included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice Presidents Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Usman Majid, General Secretaries Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vijay Bakaya, Vikram Malhotra, Provincial President Kashmir Province Haji Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Provincial Vice President Kashmir Province Jagmohan Singh Raina, Party Spokesperson Javid Hassan Baig, Provincial President Jammu Manjit Singh, Provincial Vice-President Jammu Syed Asgar Ali, Provincial President Women Wing Namrta Sharma among others.