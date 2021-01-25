Chrungoo accuses Muftis of betraying Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri Pandit leader and incharge of Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K unit’s political affairs and feedback Ashwani Chrungoo Monday said Kashmiri Pandits always counted the Muftis as symbol of communalism and feudal politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of BJP issued here said that the developments of February 1986 in Kashmir valley were alive in the minds and utterances of the Kashmiri Hindu community and would remain as such.

Responding to the statement of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti that “it always distressed Mufti Muhammad Sayeed to see Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes”, Chrungoo said, “It needs to be clarified that the scars of 1986, 1989 and 1990, when Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was on key positions to influence the events during his various tenures and responsibilities, are yet ripe for the Kashmiri Pandits. It was during Mufti’s period as the Home Minister that Pandits were shown the road of displacement and the then Home Ministry looked like a silent spectator rather complacent in the eyes of the people concerned. The kind of politics that PDP and Muftis practiced all along created separatist, communal and feudal power centres in J&K.”

Mehbooba had said that in his first stint as the chief minister of J&K, Sayeed had initiated the process of their return by building conducive atmosphere and went beyond rhetoric as he was committed to their dignified homecoming.

Chrungoo said that the recent outbursts of Shah Faesal were a big symbol of realisation that the separatist, sub-national and “communal politics” in Jammu and Kashmir was now part of the past history and had no future.

He praised Shah for saying, “I’m not anti-India, not a traitor, Shah Faesal is a reformed man, loves the country and wanted to stay within the system.”

Chrungoo said this also reflects the impact of Modi-led government’s Kashmir policy.