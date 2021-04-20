Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 11:04 PM

Chrungoo asks CS to impose weekend lockdown in J&K

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 11:04 PM
Policeman stands guard during COVID-19 lockdown in Jammu last year. GK File Photo/Mir Imran
Policeman stands guard during COVID-19 lockdown in Jammu last year. GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K Incharge Political Affairs and Feedback and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwami Chrungoo Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary B V R Subramaniam seeking to impose a lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chrungoo’s letter to Chief Secretary reads: “The COVID-19 spike is at its worst and Jammu and Kashmir is also badly affected. Keeping in view the response of the people in general, it may be very difficult to curtail the spread effectively in case a lockdown is not imposed. From my studies and experience of the subject, I propose and request that at least a weekend lockdown is imposed in entire J&K from Friday evening to Monday morning immediately. It will give a breathing space to the frontline workers to gear up and may break the chain as well.”

Trending News
GK File Photo of J&K High Court Srinagar/Mubashir Khan

DB rules in favour of student in WDC loan case

File Photo

COVID-19: KU postpones 4th Year B Pharma exam

File Photo

PEC, KU holds discussion on solid waste management

Urging the Chief Secretary to consider his request on priority, he wrote, “Despite clear-cut guidelines issued from time-to-time, people in general are not adhering to the guidelines, necessitating the urgent lockdown, at least this weekend.”

Related News