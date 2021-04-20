Chrungoo asks CS to impose weekend lockdown in J&K

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K Incharge Political Affairs and Feedback and Kashmiri Pandit leader Ashwami Chrungoo Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary B V R Subramaniam seeking to impose a lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chrungoo’s letter to Chief Secretary reads: “The COVID-19 spike is at its worst and Jammu and Kashmir is also badly affected. Keeping in view the response of the people in general, it may be very difficult to curtail the spread effectively in case a lockdown is not imposed. From my studies and experience of the subject, I propose and request that at least a weekend lockdown is imposed in entire J&K from Friday evening to Monday morning immediately. It will give a breathing space to the frontline workers to gear up and may break the chain as well.”

Urging the Chief Secretary to consider his request on priority, he wrote, “Despite clear-cut guidelines issued from time-to-time, people in general are not adhering to the guidelines, necessitating the urgent lockdown, at least this weekend.”