Chrungoo launches 'Kashmir Sanklap Yatra'

Senior BJP leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Tuesday launched “Kashmir Sankalp Yatra” here.

Addressing a press conference here, Chrungoo said the Yatra will be resumed after Diwali festival from Jammu and will include all sections of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chrungoo said after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, followed by the introduction of the new land laws, the “process of integration is complete.”

“The whole focus should be now on development of the UT and providing job opportunities to the youth. The development is linked with complete peace and therefore militancy needs to be dealt with firmness,” said Chrungoo.

The BJP leader said the issue of resettlement of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community needs attention. He said the rhetoric that “Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits” needs to be converted into reality.

Chrungoo said J&K has been devastated due to the death and destruction over the last three decades. “One of the core areas of economic activity linked with the welfare of the society in J&K is tourism and religious pilgrimage, which have been adversely affected. A special drive to boost tourism and cultural sector in the UT should be the immediate target for 2021,” he said. He appealed to the central government and J&K government to announce a comprehensive package for tourism sector on a priority basis.