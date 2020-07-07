Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 1:18 AM

Chrungoo takes exception to Abdullah's utterances on Indo-China standoff

Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Tuesday criticized National Conference President Farooq Abdullah over his remarks about “happenings on China front.”

In a statement, Chrungoo said Abdullah “taunting security forces in relation to the happenings on China front is highly deplorable.”

He said this sort of a political narrative from a three-time Chief Minister “represents the mindset of people connected with National Conference and the likes in politics.”

Chrungoo said Abdullah has different yardstick when in power and out of power.

“His vacillating political narrative has always caused damage to the national interests in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Chrungoo. “Calling security forces ‘incapable to deal with China’ is worth serious condemnation.”

