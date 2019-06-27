Chrungoo urges Home Minister to establish Special Crimes Tribunal

BJP state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raised three issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a meeting of state office bearers, MLAs and MLCs of BJP here on Thursday, a statement said.

“I as displaced Kashmiri Pandit feel proud to greet the Home Minister in my birth land, Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits have raised the demand for establishment of Special Crimes Tribunal to investigate the crimes against humanity in regard to Kashmiri Pandits over the past three decades. The Government is requested to consider the demand on priority so that the culprits are booked and justice done with the exiled community,” the statement quoted Chrungoo as having said.

“Mughal Road has become a big national security and law and order headache for the country. This road is being misused to further the cause of militants, drug trafficking, human trafficking, bovine animals smuggling and also plying of illegal road traffic. This needs to be taken very seriously by the government in order to stop such a developing scenario,” Churngoo said. “Kashmiri Pandit community representation in the J&K State Assembly needs to be ensured by taking measures to make their entry possible this time. It will go a long way to establish their indigenous character politically and will help the overall cause of the community, BJP and the nation.”

Chrungoo said that “the role of M Form has been dismal and discouraging for the Kashmir Pandit migrant voters and it needs to be abolished at an early date.”

The statement said that the Chrungoo also presented a few books to the Union Home Minister.