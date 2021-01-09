CIC operators demand regularisation

The Community Information Centre (CIC) operators working in Rural Development Department on Saturday demanded regularisation of their employment which the ‘successive dispensations have promised them time and again.’

A delegation of employees told Greater Kashmir that they were recruited in the Rural Development Department in 2004 on the proper selection basis but almost two decades later their services have not being regularised.

Employees said that although the cabinet in the year 2014 ordered framing of regularisation policy in favour of the CIC operators. “Later on all formalities were set in motion but till date nothing concrete has been done pertaining their regularisation,” they said.

The aggrieved employees said that they have given their prime youth to the department and now almost all the employees have passed their maximum age limit so they can not opt for other job.

“We being highly qualified having degrees like M-Tech (Master of Technology), MCA (Master of Computer Application) are being paid mere Rs ten thousand per month which in no way meets our demands, resulting severe hardships to the employees. On this meagre amount we are unable to provide proper education to our children,” said an employee.

They said that if all the formalities stand completed, then why authorities are not issuing formal orders in favour of the 172 CIC operators.

Ghulam Mohammed an employee told Greater Kashmir that the Empowered Committee of J&K Government in the year 2017 headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department, J&K cleared their cases for regularisation as Data Entry Operators under special provision Act 2010.

He further said the file also got consent from Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, J&K as well as Advocate General of J&K but till date the regularisation orders have not been issued in their favour for the reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

CIC operators have requested Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and issue regularisation orders in their favour.