CIC operators stage protest, demand regularisation

All Jammu and Kashmir CIC Operators Association Union Saturday staged a protest against the government demanding regularisation of their services.

Scores of CIC operators working in Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj department assembled at Press Enclave here in protest.

“We were appointed in RDD as CIC operators in 2004 on contractual basis on a salary of Rs 10,000 per month,” said President of the Association, Noor-ul-Nayeem Siddiqui.

He said that in 2014, the government issued a cabinet order for the proposal of regularisation of 172 CIC operators working in RDD and after two years created 172 posts of Data Entry operators for regularisation of 172 CIC operators yet they were not regularised.