A team of Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of J&K police on Saturday carried out searches in Palhalan area of this northern Kashmir district.

A police official said the CIK team raided the house of Hakeem Ghulam Mohi-U-Din of Raipora, Palhalan. The searches continued for several hours, said the official. Though the search party left later, the reason for conduct of the searches was not revealed by the officials.