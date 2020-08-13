Kashmir, Latest News
Civilian injured in Kupwara cross-LoC shelling dies

The official identified the deceased civilian as Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, son of Barkatullah Mir. He was injured last Friday along with two others from the same area.
A 60-year-old man who was injured during cross-border shelling in Kupwara last week succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar this morning.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the civilian, who was a resident of Kachadia Bagh Bella in Karnah sector, had received head injuries in the shelling last week.

“The deceased was  undergoing treatment for all these days at SKIMS Soura but couldn’t sustain and succumbed to his injuries today morning”, the official said.

