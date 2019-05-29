Civilian killed in clashes during CASO in south Kashmir's Shopian

A civilian died in clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Reports said that youth took to streets and clashed with the security forces who had launched a search operation in Pinjura area.

They said the youth pelted the forces to disrupt the anti-militant operation. The forces, they said, responded by firing live ammunition, pellets and tear gas, leading to death of a civilian and injuries to at least twenty others.

The slain was identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray of Badrahama, Shopian.

Earlier, an official said that the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in Pinjura.