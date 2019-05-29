Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 7:11 PM

Civilian killed in clashes during CASO in south Kashmir's Shopian

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 7:11 PM

A civilian died in clashes with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Reports said that youth took to streets and clashed with the security forces who had launched a search operation in Pinjura area.

Trending News

2 JeM militants killed in Kokernag gunfight

Bandipora case | HC issues notice to MS SKIMS Bemina

Ensure proper maintenance of highway: Addl Secy Home to NHAI

61 SF personnel, 11 civilians killed in 4 months: MHA

They said the youth pelted the forces to disrupt the anti-militant operation. The forces, they said, responded by firing live ammunition, pellets and tear gas, leading to death of a civilian and injuries to at least twenty others.

The slain was identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray of Badrahama, Shopian.

Earlier, an official said that the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in Pinjura.

Related News