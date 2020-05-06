Civilian movement banned from 7 pm to 7 am

The government on Wednesday said no civilian movement will be allowed in Kashmir from 7 pm to 7 am in the wake of movement of buses carrying stranded people from outside.

In view of the movement of stranded persons from outside the Valley, the busses carrying them are entering Kashmir mostly after 6 pm.

These stranded passengers have to follow various SOPs with regard to COVID19 management. These persons are being dispatched to their respective districts mostly after 7 pm which has necessitated that there shall be no civil movement from 7 pm 7 am.

Accordingly the district magistrates have imposed restrictions during these night hours. People have accordingly been advised not to venture out of their homes during night hours so that the stranded passenger can reach their destination in a hassle-free manner.