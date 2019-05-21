Civilian traffic restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway lifted completely

Restrictions on the civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway have been lifted completely, an official said today.

“Following a review of the security situation in the state and of the requirement of security forces’ convoys, the Governor has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on the National Highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar with effect from Monday, 27.5.2019,” he said.

He said the restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama attack.

“The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of general elections. In order to facilitate safe and secure movement of Security Forces’ Convoys, the Government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic on NH-44 from Baramulla to Udhampur twice a week, i.e. on Sunday & Wednesday, from 4.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m,” he said.

Earlier, the restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 was limited to Sunday only w.e.f. 22-04-2019 and later completely lifted w.e.f. from 2-5-2019. Restrictions on the Srinagar Udhampur stretch were limited to just one day w.e.f. 13.5.2019.

“After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Governor directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH 44 from Monday, 27.5.2019.”

