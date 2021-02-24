CJ inaugurates renovated Court Complex at Pampore

Chief Justice of Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories, Justice PankajMithal accompanied by Judge Common High Court of J& K and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammed Magray today inaugurated renovated Munsif Court Complex at Pampore .

Principal District and Sessions Judge Pulwama, Mohammad Ibrahim Wani, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer, SSP Awantipora, Registrar General, Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, members of Bar Association and others were present on the occasion.

Chief Justice was informed that the building has been constructed with Rs 95 lakh which is having facilities of courtroom, computer room, E-Court, advocate chamber, lock up and record room. It was also given out that the complex had been constructed over 10 kanal of land to accommodate the Court of Civil Judge, Munsif and Judicial Magistrate First Class.

Chief Justice said that the new complex will be pivotal in ease of doing business of Courts besides creating a conducive environment in the times of pandemic. He exhorted upon the Judges to be committed towards the cause of justice besides working hard towards reducing pendency of cases.

On the occasion, Bar members apprised the Chief Justice of various issues faced by them. Chief Justice assured the members that their issues will be addressed on priority.