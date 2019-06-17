Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2019, 3:08 PM

Clashes break out as gunfight rages in Anantnag

Reports said that two bodies have been spotted lying in the area while three soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the firefight.
Representational Picture

Clashes broke out near the site of a gunfight underway between the militants and the security forces in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Reports said that youth took to streets as soon as the gunfight broke out in Bidoora village of the district today morning and pelted the forces with stones.

They said that the forces fired tear gas and metallic pellets to chase away the protesters who were trying to disrupt the anti-militant operation.

A resident told Greater Kashmir that sound of heavy blasts was heard from the area where the gunfight is underway.

Reports said that two bodies have been spotted lying in the area while three soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the firefight.

Internet was snapped in the entire Anantnag district soon after the gunfight broke out.

