Clashes break out as gunfight rages in Anantnag

Clashes broke out near the site of a gunfight underway between the militants and the security forces in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Reports said that youth took to streets as soon as the gunfight broke out in Bidoora village of the district today morning and pelted the forces with stones.

They said that the forces fired tear gas and metallic pellets to chase away the protesters who were trying to disrupt the anti-militant operation.

Also Read | Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

A resident told Greater Kashmir that sound of heavy blasts was heard from the area where the gunfight is underway.

Reports said that two bodies have been spotted lying in the area while three soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the firefight.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

Internet was snapped in the entire Anantnag district soon after the gunfight broke out.