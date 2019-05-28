Clashes erupt during CASO in Kareemabad Pulwama; operation called off

Clashes erupted during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Tuesday morning.

A police official said that security forces laid a siege around Bongam area of Karimabad village following the information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as forces started a search operation, bands of young men poured into streets and started throwing stones on the forces to stymie the operation.

The forces, the official said, responded by firing pellets and tear smoke shells.

The operation, however, was later called off as no militant was found in the area, the official added.