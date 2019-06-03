Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 12:25 PM

Clashes erupt during CASO in south Kashmir's Kulgam

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 12:25 PM
File

Clashes erupted between the protesters and the security forces after the latter launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

Reports said that youth took to streets and pelted the forces with stones as soon as the CASO was launched in Tarigam village.

Trending News

Defence Minister to visit Siachen, Srinagar today

Premier mental health programme fails to take off in Kashmir

High-level panel for all-out effort to deal with highway landslides

Jammu city continues to reel under heat wave

They said that the forces responded by firing tear gas, triggering further clashes.

An official said the CASO was launched following “specific inputs” about the presence of militants there.

Tagged in ,
Related News