Clashes erupt during CASO in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Clashes erupted between the protesters and the security forces after the latter launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

Reports said that youth took to streets and pelted the forces with stones as soon as the CASO was launched in Tarigam village.

They said that the forces responded by firing tear gas, triggering further clashes.

An official said the CASO was launched following “specific inputs” about the presence of militants there.