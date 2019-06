Clashes erupted on Wednesday during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Arwani area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that clashes erupted in the area after youth pelted the security forces with stones during the CASO.

Security forces had laid a cordon in the area following inputs about the presence of the militants there, said an official.

Authorities have also snapped Internet services in Anantnag district.