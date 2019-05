Clashes erupted around a gunfight site at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning.

Reports said that as the gunfight broke out in Draggad Sugan village, many youth came out of their houses and pelted the security forces with stones.

“The forces responded by firing tear smoke shells and pellets to scare away the stone-pelting youth,” said a local.

The encounter was underway when last reports last came in.