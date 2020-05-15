Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 11:19 PM

Clashes in Pulwama village, 2 injured

Clashes erupted between security forces and locals in Rohmoo village of this district on Friday after some people tried to offer Friday congregational prayers at a local masjid.

At least two persons were injured in the clashes with one receiving pellet injury in his eye.

According to reports, some residents of Rohmoo, while defying the lockdown orders, assembled in Jamia masjid Rohmoo to offer the prayers.

Some shopkeepers also opened their shops, an eyewitness said.

In no time a CRPF and police party reached the village and tried to stop people from assembling.

“Soon heated arguments between the two sides followed, triggering the clashes” said the eyewitness.

The youth pelted stones on the forces which fired pellets and tear gas shells to disperse them, the eyewitness said.

At least two persons were injured in the clashes which continued for about one hour.

One of the injured sustained pellet injuries in his right eye. He was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Choudhary Nazeer Ahmad confirmed that one youth from Pulwama with pellet injuries has been received at the hospital.

