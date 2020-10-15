Class 11 students stage protest in Sopore, seek mass promotion

The class 11 students of Government Higher Secondary Schools here on Thursday held a protest to demand mass promotion.

The students including girls, assembled outside the School to stage the protest, hampering the traffic movement. While shouting slogans, the students marched through the town to register their protest.

“We couldn’t complete the syllabus owing to the closure of schools and poor internet service. We appeal the authorities to announce mass promotion for class 11 students so that our academic year is not wasted,” said a student.

As the protest by the student continued, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore, Parvaiz Sajad and Station House Officer (SHO) Sopore Azim Khan rushed to the spot and assured the students that matter will be taken up with the higher authorities of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE.)