Class 11th students stage protest in Handwara

The class 11th students of Government Girls and Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Handwara staged protest on Tuesday, demanding mass promotion.

“We reside nine kilometers away from Handwara and we do not have access to mobile network. Due to the poor internet connectivity we could not attend online classes as well. So how is it possible for us to appear in exams,” said a protesting student.

“Our schools opened for a few days after winter vacation and since then we have not attended any classes,” she said.

Meanwhile, SDPO Syed Fariz and SHO Handwara Parveez Ahmad pacified the protesting students after which students ended their protest peacefully.