Class 12 student found dead inside room in Bandipora village

A teenager was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Pushwari village of NaidkhaiSumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Police said that 18-year-old Abdal Ahmad, a class 12th student did not wake at the usual time after which the family members went to wake him up.

With the door locked from inside, the family later broke the lock only to find Abdal lying dead in his bed, Police said.

Station House Officer, Sumbal, Sajad Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that Police is investigating the cause of the teenager’s death.