Class work to remain suspended in higher educational institutions till July 31

Higher Education Department has ordered suspension of class work in all higher education institutions till July 31.

As per an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvez, the faculty members, teachers, researchers and non-teaching staff will work from home and utilize the time for online education, academic and other activities.

The order has been issued in pursuance to guidelines on unlock-2 by Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“It is further ordered that all the staff shall remain available for any other special duty during this period as and when requisitioned by the Principal concerned or administration,” the order reads. The order will be applicable for all the Universities in J&K.