Classwork to remain suspended in various Kashmir schools, colleges tomorrow

The authorities have decided to close educational institutions at various places in Kashmir on Monday.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid law and order situation, said an official.

All the schools and colleges will remain closed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while as all higher secondary schools and colleges will remain closed in Kupwara district.

The class work will also remain suspended at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora on Monday.

Class work in colleges and higher secondary schools of Baramulla town, Sopore and Pattan will remain suspended on Monday, deputy commissioner Baramulla, G N Itoo told Greater Kashmir.

The classwork will also remain suspended in higher secondary schools and degree colleges of Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Also, the class work in all schools and degree colleges of Anantnag and Bijbehara towns will remain suspended on Monday. However, all educational institutions in rest of the areas of the district will function normally.

“The class work will resume in educational institutions in rest of the areas of the district,” deputy commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jehangir said. He said the class work in private coaching centres in Anantnag and Bijbehara town will also remain suspended.

Deputy commissioner Kulgam, Shameem Ahmad Wani said the classwork will remain suspended in all degree colleges and higher secondary school Nehama of Kulgam district.

Class work will also remain suspended in degree colleges and four higher secondary schools-two in Bandipora and one each in Sumbal and Hajin area of Bandipora district.