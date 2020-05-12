Clear Rs 400 cr liabilities of hot mix plant owners: Andrabi

Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu requesting him to clear the liability of Rs 400 crore of the hot mix plant owners of Kashmir.

In a statement Andrabi, who is also spokesperson of BJP, said these people have contributed for the development of J&K in constructing roads which are lifeline for any economy.

“The industrial and technical sectors have always been ill-treated by the past governments and this approach of the previous governments has discouraged industry and has stopped the public sector investment in J&K,” said Andrabi.

She said the amount on account of macadamization in Kashmir was still unpaid to the hot mix plant owners for 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

“These hot mix plant owners of Kashmir are genuinely concerned about non-availability of working capital with them. In such conditions how can they take up new assignments and pay salaries to their employees and laborers,” said Andrabi.