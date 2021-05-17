Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 4:07 AM

Clinic sealed for violating SOPs

Representational Pic

A medical clinic at Kunzar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was sealed after finding rampant violations of COVID-19 SOPs, Police said Monday.

An official said that a clinic located at GokhamaKunzar was found violating norms of COVID-19 by not adhering to the SOPs and other guidelines.

He said there was a huge rush of patients at the clinic and visitors were not maintaining physical distancing and other SOPs of COVID-19.

“The clinic has been sealed and a case under the relevant sections have been registered against the clinic authorities,” a Police spokesman said.

