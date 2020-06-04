Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 11:25 PM

Clinics to remain temporarily closed in Baramulla: DC

File Pic

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. G N Itoo today informed that all private diagnostic centers and other clinics have been temporarily closed in the district. He said the step has been taken as a precautionary measure, after a doctor was found positive for COVID-19.

DC made these remarks during an inspection of various clinics in Baramulla to review implementation of the order, he instructed to temporarily close these Centre till further orders.

He said that all the medical practitioners including doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, technicians etc shall be tested for COVID adding that about 50% task of testing has already been completed and informed that these centers shall work on normal basis after the medical testing is completed.

Meanwhile, DC inspected the recently declared red zones including Limber, Khanpora and Gantamulla to take review of the implementation of various COVID-19 related advisories.

