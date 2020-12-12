Close brick-kilns within airport's 8-km radius: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday called for the closure of brick-kilns operating within a radius of 8 km from the Srinagar airport.

Chairing a meeting of the officers to take review of the implementation of the High Court instructions, he gave instructions to DC Budgam to ensure closure of unregistered brick-kilns operating within the aerodrome area.

He stressed on the strict implementation of High Court orders and instructed the DC Budgam to conduct survey and submit the Action Taken Report (ATR).

The Divisional Commissioner emphasised on the implementation of brick-kilns closure orders while Director FCS&CA was directed to ensure proper compensation and rehabilitation of the affected brick-kiln owners at the identified 1200-kanal Wullar site.