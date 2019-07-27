Kashmir, Latest News
Cloudburst leaves over 100 sheep, goats dead in south Kashmir's Tral

Over 100 sheep and goats perished after a cloudburst hit the upper reaches of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last night.

Sources in sheep husbandry department said the cloudburst hit the Bayri Angan area of Tral, resulting into death of more than 100 livestock including sheep and goats.

However, no loss of human life was reported in the incident.

An official at district sheep husbandry office Pulwama told Greater Kashmir that a team was already stationed in the area to take care of injured livestock.

“We have sent another team of doctors, surgeons and other employees led by the district sheep husbandry officer Dr Zubair Ahmad,” said an official.

The nomads have urged the authorities to provide immediate relief to them so that they can restart their sheep rearing business.

