Cluster University Jammu, Kashmir exams from July 1

The authorities in Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) and Cluster University Jammu (CUJ) have finalized the plans for holding exams of students and their promotion to the next semester.

The CUJ has decided to conduct the college wise and school (faculty) wise exams for all semesters from July 1 by giving one time relaxation to the students in pattern of question papers.

The University will hold the terminal semester exams July 1 to July 15 for which the date sheet will be issued by the respective principals of the colleges.

Also, college wise intermediate semester exams will be conducted for UG 2nd, 4th and 5th semester (Bi-annual) after July 16.

The Vice-Chancellor CUS said on Monday that CUS will hold examination for outgoing UG 6th semester students in accordance with the UGC guidelines.

“It will be MCQ type exam which will start from second week of July.”

CUS has decided to promote the students of II and IV semester of UG and five-year Integrated Courses to their next semesters on basis of the internal assessment conducted by the colleges and submitted to the University.

“The Vi semester (Batch 2017) if having backlog in their II and IV semester shall be promoted to the next semester on basis of internal assessment conducted or to be conducted by the colleges,” reads the minutes of the meeting.

However, any candidate having backlog in 2nd and 5th semester will be assessed along with the students of 3rd and 5th semester students of 2018 batch respectively.

“Controller examination will issue exam notification for submission of online examination forms. The last date for submission of online forms will be June 15.”