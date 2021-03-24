Cluster University Srinagar asks entrance test aspirants to upload academic merit by March 27

Authorities at the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) on Wednesday extended the date for uploading the academic merit obtained by students in the recently held subject specific entrance test for admission to various Integrated, Honor’s and Professional programmes for academic year 2021-22.

A communiqué issued by Assistant Registrar, also the Coordinator Admissions at CUS on behalf of the in-charge Vice Chancellor, asked the candidates who have so far failed to upload online the academic merit of 10+2 examination, to do the same on the university website www.cusrinagar.edu.in through the student log in facility from today March 24 till 27.

The link for uploading the merit shall remain open during the said slot, read the communique.

No further extension in the date shall be granted afterwards, it added.