Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 2:04 PM

Cluster University Srinagar Entrance Test to UG courses today

A total of 7657 aspirants have registered for the entrance test to be held at 15 centres set across the city.
File Photo
File Photo

Over seven thousand aspirants are expected to appear in the Common Aptitude Entrance Test (CAET) for admission to various undergraduate programmes at the Cluster University Srinagar scheduled today.

A total of 7657 aspirants have registered for the entrance test to be held at 15 centres from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Registrar CUS, Prof Khursheed Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

The 15 centres have been set up at colleges and higher secondary schools in Srinagar city, he added.

Dr Khursheed further informed that all the mandatory COVID-19 SOPs including thermal screening and provision of social distancing among the aspirants inside examination halls has been put in place in a bid to contain disease spread.

Pertinently, the CAET, which was earlier scheduled on April 4, was deferred by the CUS on April 1.

