COAET, SKUAST-K celebrates Fresher's Day

A day long freshers’ day for newly enrolled students was celebrated at Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), SKUAST-K Shalimar on Wednesday.

The program was attended by Dean Students Welfare, Prof M A A Siddiqui, Associate Dean COAET Prof. R. Kumar, Heads of various divisions of the faculty, Head Division of Soil and Water Engineering, Prof. J.N. Khan, Media Advisor (IRTIQA-II), Dr P A Reshi, Student welfare officers of various faculties, scientists, and the students of the faculty.

In his address Prof Siddiqui impressed upon the students to be disciplined, sincere and dedicated towards the studies. He also outlined the importance and role of co-curricular activities through the department of students’ welfare in the Varsity.

Associated Dean Faculty, Prof. Kumar spoke on the importance and the scope of Agricultural Engineering in various fields.

Head Division of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, Prof. Jagvir Dixit, Head Renewable Energy Engineering, Dr Mudasir Ali, Incharge Academics, Dr Shahzad Faesal, Dr Showkat Rasool and Dr Qazi Altaf spoke on the occasion.

The organizing secretary of the event Dr M. Muzamil, gave a brief presentation of the program and thanked the dignitaries for their participation and NAHEP for sponsoring the mega event.

A competitive cultural and entertainment program was also held wherein the first three winners among the students were felicitated as well.

