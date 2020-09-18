Cocaine worth crores recovered in Baramulla, 4 held

Police on Friday said it arrested four persons who were carrying six kilograms of cocaine, worth crores of rupees, in old town area of this district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir of Gulnar Park Baramulla, Rafiq Sofi @ Kanjwal of Syed Karim Baramulla, Tariq Ahmad Buhroo of Azad Gunj Baramulla and Shabir Ahmad Mir of Ahan Ganderbal.

A police official while describing the arrest and seizure of narcotic substance as major success against the war on drug mafia said the recovered cocaine was meant for supply among local youth and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom while briefing media said it was for the first time that such a huge quantity of cocaine has been recovered.

He said the sustained questioning of the arrested persons may reveal how such a huge quantity of cocaine was brought here.

The SSP said it was due to the cooperation by local people that police managed to arrest the accused with a big haul.

Police have registered a case (FIR No 160 of 2020) under section 8, 21-29 NDPS Act at police station Baramulla, and started investigation.

During the last two years, the authorities in Baramulla and Kupwara district have recovered huge quantity of narcotics.

In June this year, police arrested three persons and recovered 21 kg of Heroin from their possession besides Rs 200 core in Handwara. The same month police in Kupwara arrested two persons and recovered Heroin worth Rs 65 crore besides arms and ammunition from their possession.