Cold Chain Handlers training on EVIN begins in J&K

Director Family Welfare, MCH&I, Dr Chander Parkash on Monday inaugurated Cold Chain Handlers Training on Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (EVIN) for real time information on vaccines, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parkash said that EVIN is an innovative technology solution aimed at strengthening immunization supply chain besides, it also supports the Government of India’s Universal Immunization programme by providing real time information on vaccine stocks, flows and storage temperature across all cold chain points.

Elaborating on the training programme, MD, NHM, Dr Bhupinder Kumar said that all the cold chain Handlers of district Srinagar are being imparted training on EVIN for two days and added that all the districts of Kashmir division will be covered by the end of this month.

Terming the training as significant for future also, CEPIO, J&K, Dr Qazi Haroon said that the training would also be beneficial when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Dr Haroon—who is on the forefront of the vaccine campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, said that EVIN is an innovative intervention, aiming to strengthening immunization supply chain across the county and Jammu and Kashmir was marching ahead in all the respects.

“We have a dedicated manpower and we are doing our best to make a mark on the immunization front,” he said.

Pertinently, the EVIN programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with support from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Among others, Mission Director, NHM, Dr Bhupinder Kumar, CEPIO, J&K, Dr Qazi Haroon, Assistant Director, Family Welfare, MCH&I Kashmir Division, Dy. CMO Srinagar and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.