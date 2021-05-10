Kashmir, Today's Paper
Collection of Manajaats, Naat, Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Umar released

cover pic of Seena ba Seena, a collection of Manajaats, Naat and Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Mirwaiz Foundation Monday released ‘Seena ba Seena’, a collection of Manajaats, Naat and Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

A statement of Mirwaiz Foundation issued here said that as a tribute to the holy month of Ramadhan, the Mirwaiz has compiled a special collection of Manaajaat, Naat-e-Paak and Manqabat from the Bayaz of the Mirwaizeen, recited during the Waaz.

It said that the compilation was available on YouTube (https://youtu.be/qKln3SdWQqQ) and would soon be available on all audio streaming services.

The statement said that in Kashmir, a form of Waaz-o-Tableegh was adopted by the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir to foster Islamic teachings amongst the people and the tradition continues till date.

It said that the special feature of the Waaz is the recitation of Manqabat, Manajaat and Naat in Kashmiri and Persian, recited at particular moments in the course of the Waaz, which . concludes with powerful supplications (Dua) to Almighty Allah.

The statement said, “We pray that Almighty Allah within the boundless Baraka of Ramadan, the exalted night of Laylat-ul-Qadr and Revelation of Quran bestows mercy on all Millat-e-Islamia and saves entire humanity from the deadly scourge of COVID-19.”

