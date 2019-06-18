Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 12:58 PM

College student's body recovered near gunfight site in Achabal

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 12:58 PM

The body of a civilian was found near the site of Monday’s gunfight in Bidoora village of Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A militant and an army officer were killed while three other soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the daylong gunfight yesterday.

Trending News

ACHABAL GUNFIGHT|Army Major, militant killed

6 soldiers injured in Pulwama IED blast

Parliament Monsoon Session Begins|Don't worry about numbers, Govt values your every word: Modi to Oppn

National Conference MPs take oath in Kashmiri

Quoting local residents, news agency GNS reported that the body of Nasir Ahmad Mir (23) son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Check Achabal was found by the people near the encounter site today morning.

It said the police reached at the spot and took the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Nasir, according to locals was a first-year student at Degree College Anantnag.

Latest News

UN failed before Rohingya crackdown in Myanmar: Expert

Militant whose car was used in February 14 Pulwama attack among two JeM militants slain in Bijbehara gunfight

Former Egyptian president Morsi buried in Cairo: lawyer

Pulwama IED Blast: Two soldiers die at army hospital

Meanwhile, as soon as the news about Nasir’s death spread in the area, shops and other business establishments were shut while transport went off the roads.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News