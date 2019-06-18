College student's body recovered near gunfight site in Achabal

The body of a civilian was found near the site of Monday’s gunfight in Bidoora village of Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A militant and an army officer were killed while three other soldiers, including an officer, were injured in the daylong gunfight yesterday.

Quoting local residents, news agency GNS reported that the body of Nasir Ahmad Mir (23) son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Check Achabal was found by the people near the encounter site today morning.

It said the police reached at the spot and took the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Nasir, according to locals was a first-year student at Degree College Anantnag.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news about Nasir’s death spread in the area, shops and other business establishments were shut while transport went off the roads.