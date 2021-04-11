Columbus Gold shoes collection unveiled in Srinagar

Footwear company Columbus Sports today unveiled its Columbus Gold collection at its first grand Srinagar Dealer’s Meet 2021.

According to a statement issued here, the meet was organised with the collaboration of its Srinagar Business partners at Hotel Asian park. Columbus is dedicatedly working on its make in India and made in India concept with the promise of maintaining its credibility in both Indian and International market, it said.

The statement further stated said that Sandeep Manocha Columbus Sports MD along with his team J D Tyagi and Umesh Joshi showcased its newest and authentic ranges for men, women and kids with a special attraction of its 450 new designs range.

“As always, the new line includes fresh designs and colors. this technique they have introduced is bringing a new revolution in the world of footwear in manner of non-competing price, quality and design,” it said. “The new range utilises the brand’s latest advancements technology to create the most comfortable, breathable, durable, stylish footwear experience on the market.”