Come forward for 'Naya Kashmir': BJP to Kashmir youth

Bharatiya Janata Party’s General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul Wednesday said that the saffron party would serve people without interest for power and urged the youth to come forward to fulfill the dream of ‘Naya Kashmir’.

Addressing the day-long youth interaction with BJP youth activists at Srinagar, Koul said that for the past five years, BJP had been gaining positive response from all corners of Kashmir and the party was in a strong position. “BJP workers serve people irrespective of interests. Our maximum focus should be on educated youth of Kashmir to work for peace and prosperity in the Valley,” he said.

Koul said educated youth were neglected and now they wanted to change and work for their respective areas.

“They are coming forward and the party is also trying to reach out to them,” he said.

“Some parties had indulged in propaganda that BJP is an anti-Muslim party but development speaks and we can see the work on the ground. Majority of the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir exploited people for the sake of power, but BJP is the only party where everyone is treated equally,” Koul said.