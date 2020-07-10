Come forward to donate plasma, serve humanity: Dir SKIMS appeals recovered Covid19 patients

Director Sher-i- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Dr A.G Ahangar on Friday appealed recovered COVID-19 patients to come forward to donate their plasma and serve humanity at large.

Dr Ahangar said that the recovered COVID-19 patients are the traumatized warriors who too can help the administration in fighting and defeating the novel virus.

“All the COVID-19 positive recovered patients can be the saviors of humanity amid this crisis,” Dr Ahangar said.

The Director said that SKIMS authorities are issuing an appeal to the public at large to come forward for plasma donation from those who were detected COVID-19 positive and recovered from it.

The management team for this CPT would screen the donors and the recipients based on the scientific principles of the quantum of the antibodies detected in the donors.

The Helpline numbers in this regard and the Coordinators for this activity include Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintended, SKIMS, 9419415196, 9622457636, DR G H Yattoo, HoD Hospital Administration, Nodal Officer, COVID-19, SKIMS, 9419415342, 9797095342, and Dr Romana Makhdoomi, Head, Blood Transfusion & Immuno-Hematology Department, 9419081223.