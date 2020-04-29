Come forward to help needy: Div Com to NGOs, VOs

Amid the COVID19 pandemic, divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday made fervent appeal to NGOs and voluntary organizations (VOs) active in Kashmir to come forward to help needy by augmenting the measures taken by the government.

He also framed divisional level cell (DLC), headed by a senior officer for uniformity, better coordination between the NGOs, VOs and administration, both at district and divisional level for efficient delivery of relief work in amid the pandemic.

According to latest data, at present 97 NGOs were working in Kashmir in active collaboration with the divisional administration.

These NGOs and VOs, in collaboration with administrative authorities, have distributed more than 7,300 food kits to the needy families, 14,400 masks and 1,670 PPE kits across the Valley.

Besides, some NGOs have carried out extensive fumigation in various areas and a number of logistic items needed to combat the COVID19 have also been donated, which was helping the government machinery in managing the deadly disease.

The NGO’s and VOs have been requested to contact Kashmir NGO coordination cell on mobile number 9419024133 and 7006414736, in case they face any difficulties in carrying out their operations.