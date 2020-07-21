Come forward with dev needs, participate in Govt's decision making: LG to people

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Tuesday asked the people to come forward with their developmental needs and participate in Government’s decision making so that the ultimate goal of equitable development is achieved.

The Lt Governor was on his visit to Baramulla where he interacted with around 20 public delegations to get the first hand appraisal of local issues and gather feedback about the developmental aspirations of the people of the District.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor inaugurated eight developmental projects worth Rs 12 cr and laid foundation stones of three projects worth Rs 14.60 cr for Baramulla district. He also took stock of the progress made on various developmental projects and works under execution.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo; heads of various departments, besides district and sectoral officers.

In continuation to his public outreach programme, the Lt Governor interacted with various delegations included BDC Chairpersons, Municipal Committee Presidents, Hoteliers Association Gulmarg, Traders Federation Baramulla, Fruit Growers Association, Sikh Civil Society, Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Kashmir Chamber of Horticulture and Agriculture, All J&K NYC Association, CIC Operators, Civil Society members.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that the government is taking comprehensive measures to cater to the developmental needs of the people of J&K.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that all the genuine issues projected by them would be reviewed for their early redressal and sought their active participation in the developmental process.

He further directed the concerned officers to mobilize all the available resources for completion of all undertaken, incomplete and languishing projects, besides B2V works in a time bound manner.