Commissioner Secretary Higher Education holds online interaction with IIM students | '100 new colleges sanctioned in remote areas'

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Parvez, Saturday had an online interaction with the first batch of PhD students and 5th Batch of MBA students of IIM Jammu.

More than 250 students participated in the online conference which was also attended by other faculty members and dignitaries from different Universities.

Referring to Higher Education in J&K, under RUSA, Rs.500 crore have been made available for 2 Cluster Universities, 2 Professional Colleges, 5 Degree Colleges, Up gradation of infrastructure in 42 colleges and 50% of the grants have been provided to universities for infrastructure and research projects taken up.

He informed that Rs.30 crore are being spent on starting vocational courses in colleges affiliated to both universities so as to foster employability, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“100 new colleges have been sanctioned for providing access to the higher education to enroll additional 1.5 lakh students especially in remote areas while 50 colleges have already been rolled out last year,” the Commissioner Secretary said.

He further informed that 40 girl hostels have been established to accommodate 7000 students for equity participation from hilly and remote regions where girls drop out ratio is significant.

Besides, 3.50 lakh students have been enrolled for higher education, GER in J&K is 30.6% which is above national average of 26% with peculiarity that girls outnumber boys. Under Technical Education Quality Initiatives (TEQIP), Rs. 40 crore has been provided for professional universities (BGBSU,IUST, SMVDU and GCETs), 54 M.Tech seats in computer, mechanical, electronics and communication for session 20-21.

He apprised that LOCF for all courses has been adopted from current academic year under which 26 IG programmes and 40 honours programme have been offered in premier colleges, SWAYAM and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) courses being used by the teachers and students. Also, 50,000 electornic tablets are being provided to bridge the digital divide and enable transaction for e-learning. He said that about 50 colleges of Valley have been connected on intra net with Kashmir University to extend National Knowledge Network connectivity of 2 GBPs. Besides, all universities in the UT have at least 1 GB connectivity to support academic and research programmes, he added. Also, 300 class rooms have already been upgraded as digital class rooms and remaining 1200 would be upgraded this year under ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative, launched by Government of India post COVID-19 and college campuses being enabled with wi-fi facility.

Commissioner Secretary, while elaborating on initiatives being lunched to deal with prevailing situation in the valley, informed that 6 SWAMYAM PRABHA channels are being dedicated for higher education to reach out to remote and distant colleges in synchronous and asynchronous mode under e-vidya. Besides, establishment of 16 online examination centres with 400 to 500 each for timely examinations and results and to overcome the peculiar situation of the valley.

He informed that 54 libraries have been automated and 76 colleges have been registered on N-LIST, NDL, e-SHODH SINDHU and e-content has been customized for 84 subjects and NPTEL courses offered on LMS in premier colleges in an endeavor to enrich teaching-learning resources. Besides, 50 start ups have been supported by business incubation centres at SMVDU and 11 design innovation centres have been established by Central University Kashmir for honing local skills in indigenous crafts and food preservations to promote local enterprises.

As many as, 5000 students are being provided scholarships worth Rs. 100 crore every year to pursue professional courses outside J&K UT under the PMSSS scheme.