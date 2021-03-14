Commissioner SMC reviews waste collection initiative

Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan today reviewed new recent initiative of launching 100 percent waste collection in four wards of Srinagar.

He visited Humhama, Karan Nagar, Lal Bazar and Shalimar wards. On the occasion he interacted with household owners regarding the importance of waste segregation into wet and dry waste from house hold level only.

“He went door to door and talked about the mechanism of waste segregation that SMC has put in place and 100 % waste to be collected from the doorsteps of citizens with an aim to have clean litter free Bin free city,” SMC spokesperson said in a statement.