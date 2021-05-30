Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 11:40 PM

Committed for Kashmir peace, development: BJP

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 11:40 PM
Representational Image
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary (BJP) (organisation) Ashok Koul Sunday said that their party was committed to the development in Kashmir and over the past seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, BJP had reached every home in India.

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a gathering after listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Boota Patri Gulmarg to mark the seven years of the Modi government, Koul said BJP was committed for the overall development of Kashmir.

“We are committed to peace and development and will have zero tolerance against corruption in J&K and will set an example of good governance,” he said.

Koul said that the seven years of Modi government had set examples as drinking water, electricity and good governance reached their homes.

“Our party workers carried out 970 programmes across Kashmir as part of the campaign called ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ to mark the completion of seven years of Modi-led government,” he said.

“600 kits of ration, sanitisers and masks were distributed among the people at Bootapatri Gulmarg and a medical camp was also organised for the people to carry out free health checkups and Covid-19 tests,” Koul said.

The BJP statement said that he also distributed ration kits among the families in certain parts of Kashmir and said that the party leadership was committed for overall development.

