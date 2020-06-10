Committed to ensure peace in J&K: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said police and other security forces were committed to ensure peace in J&K

“Jammu and Kashmir must see an end to militancy which has brought endless pain and destruction. J&K police along with Army and CAPFs are working in that direction tirelessly,” the DG said, during his visit to the J&K Police Cargo building here.

The DGP, accompanied by IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, inaugurated a newly constructed Mess-cum-Barrack block at police component (Cargo). SP Cargo, Tahir Ashraf and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DGP interacted with the officers and police personnel and complimented police, Army and CRPF for carrying out successful anti-militancy operations.

Lauding the role of CAPFs including BSF, SSB, CISF, ITBP and especially CRPF, the DGP exalted its field commanders and all ranks and expressed compliments and gratitude to them all.

The DGP said: “Together we will achieve our mission of having a peaceful and happy era for the people we serve here and who have lost so much due to evil designs of a hostile untrustworthy neighbor,” the DGP said.

He expressed anguish over the “three civilian killings by militants” and assured that the culprits would be brought to justice.

He congratulated a boy who “even after joining militancy has come back and re-united with his family.” He hoped that an appeal made by the family of another youth from south Kashmir to their son who went missing a few days ago would have desired impact on him.

The DGP assured such youth who have “gone astray under various pressures in the recent past would be assisted by police in case they choose to return back leaving the dreadful path forced on them by vested elements.”

He urged all ranks of police, army and CAPFs to be people friendly and compassionate during the conduct of various duties.

“We are committed in providing a more peaceful atmosphere for the people of J&K,” he said, and added that “Pakistan sponsored militant outfits shall be dealt with adequate responses.”

The DGP said it was the time to be more watchful and alert as “militants across have plans to stir and step up violence against members of the civil society and security forces to take out their desperation to recent losses.”

Later in the afternoon, the DGP inaugurated J&K police security camp created to add additional space for police ranks for special duties during Amarnath Yatra and other contingency requirements at Pantha Chowk. IGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughul, SP West Shahzad Salaria and other jurisdictional police officers were present on the occasion.