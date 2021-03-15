Committed to J&K's equitable development: Apni Party

Apni Party Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas Monday said that the party was committed to equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a gathering of newly-joined activists in the party fold at Apni Party’s Srinagar office, Manhas said that the party was committed to J&K’s equitable development and determined to solve the problems faced by the people at large. “People of J&K have been conned for so many years by various political parties. However, Apni Party does not believe in emotive sloganeering and focuses on realistic issues that affect the routine lives of our people,” he said.

Manhas said that the Apni Party adheres to the principle of “politics of truth” which demands sincerity and efforts at grass root levels. Earlier, Sarpanch of Wathoo Shopian Abdul Ahad Lone along with various political activists joined Apni Party at its Srinagar office.

Besides Manhas, the joining ceremony took place in presence of Apni Party State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, General Secretary Apni Party Youth Wing Muzaffar Reshi, District Secretary Shopian Muhammad Tanveer Tak and District Secretary Srinagar Jeelani Kumar.

The new entrants who joined Apni Party included Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jabbar Bhat, Zahid Ahmad Lone, Showkat Ahmad Wani, Aamir Yusuf, Adil Ahmad, Umer Nazir, Faisal Maqbool and Shabnam Ahmad along with a dozen political activists from Dairoo, Keegam, Ganapoora and Daramdoor Shopian.