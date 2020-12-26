Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 26, 2020, 11:22 PM

Committed to restoration of statehood: G H Mir

‘Apni Party stands for protection of peoples’ rights on land, jobs’
Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Saturday said his party was committed to fulfill its promises of restoration of statehood and protection of peoples’ rights on their land and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“No stone will be left unturned to achieve these goals. We are thankful to the people of J&K who have reposed their trust and confidence in our agenda and commitment towards public welfare,” a statement of Apni Party quoted Mir as saying while addressing people in Tangmarg and Kunzer.

The statement said Mir visited many areas of Kunzer and Tangmarg District Development Council (DDC) constituencies to have a direct interaction and express gratitude to the people and the party functionaries on the Apni Party’s win.

The statement quoted him as telling the party supporters that the DDC polls were unfortunately overlapped with political issues by some political parties for their electoral gains.

“We won these elections purely on developmental agenda as our party doesn’t believe in hollow and misleading slogans,” he said in the statement. “I take this opportunity to urge our DDC members from Tangmarg and Kunzer besides other victorious candidates of the party to work tirelessly for the public welfare.”

The Apni Party vice president said, “There were certain vested interests that never wanted decentralisation of powers and were happy in keeping the people politically disempowered. Times have changed and the people have now shown that they have a deep urge and commitment for the democratic process aimed at their empowerment.”

