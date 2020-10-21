Committee recommends school-based exams for class 11 students

The Academic Committee of J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has recommended that annual class 11 exam should be held at the school-level for the current session, owing to the COVID19 situation.

The committee has also suggested that class 10 and 12 exam may be started simultaneously by second week of November and the exercise should be concluded by December 20. These exams were usually conducted in October every year.

“All the men and machinery of BOSE and Directorate of School Education will be involved in conduct of class 10 and 12 examinations and hence class 11 may get delayed till December ending,” reads the committee report, adding holding exams by ending December was not possible due to harsh winters since some places may get disconnected due to snowfall.

The recommendations of the committee have been submitted to the government for approval, said an official. The Committee has however stated that the question paper for class 11 students should be set by the Board.

“The class 11 will be assessed in face to face mode and as a special case the examination will be conducted at the respective schools only,” reads the report. The committee has however recommended that date sheet, roll number slips and stationery along with question paper shall be provided by the Board for holding the exams smoothly. “Students will appear in the exams from their respective schools which will involve the staff of the respective institutions. This exercise will be done for this year only,” read the recommendations.

The committee has further recommended that instructors or subject specific teachers shall test the practical knowledge of the students at the respective schools. “The teachers can use different parameters through proper supervision and monitoring of concerned heads of the institution. Various parameters that can be used to prepare the report card include assessment through various online tests conducted throughout the session, project reports along with self-assessment in curricular areas,” reads the report.

In view of the COVID pandemic, the committee has resolved that the students up to class 7 should be promoted to the next level on the basis of assessment conducted by the subject specific teachers through various parameters apart from examination.

“The students of class 8 and 9 should be evaluated through face to face mode by the concerned schools only with the changes, relaxation and the suggestive parameters,” read the recommendations.